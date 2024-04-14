Delhi: Girl stabs neighbour to death over using water from common tap, apprehended

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Delhi crime news: A 15-year-old girl was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a neighbour to death in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area during a fight over water from a common tap, an official said on Sunday (April 14). The victim was identified as Soni, 34, who received several cuts in her left hand and a stab wound in the stomach, they added. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday and the police received the call at around 11 pm that a woman had been stabbed in the stomach and needed an ambulance.

"Acting on the call, the police team reached the spot which was Gali no 2, Bhikam Singh Colony and found injured Soni in her room. She was having two-three cut marks on her left hand and a small wound on her stomach," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

Soni was immediately rushed to Hedgewar hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police conduct probe

As the police took up the investigation, it was revealed that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbour.

At about 7.30 pm, Soni had a confrontation with her neighbour's wife and daughter over water from a common tap on the first floor of their house, the officer said.

"During the verbal spat, Soni twisted the girl's hand, prompting the girl to seek treatment at Hedgewar Hospital. The girl was treated as a non-Medico Legal Case (MLC) patient, and an X-ray of her hand was conducted," the DCP said.

According to the police, there are a total four rooms on the first floor of the house.

"Three rooms are occupied by three separate families and the house owner kept a room for his use. All occupants of these four rooms use a common toilet and a common tap," said the DCP.

What led to the incident?

The officer said that there is a small space near the tap which is used by all the tenants for washing clothes and utensils.

"On Friday, the mother of the alleged juvenile was filling water in a tub for washing clothes but the deceased also wanted to wash her utensils. She removed the tub before it was filled. Since the mother of the alleged juvenile had to leave for her work soon, she wanted to wash her clothes. But the deceased wanted to use the same space for washing utensils at the same time," the DCP said.

The confrontation led to a verbal spat between the two, but for the time being both returned to their rooms.

In the evening, the argument resumed when the victim's husband Satbir came home drunk and started abusing the other family.

"So far our investigation suggests that such type of arguments had taken place earlier also between the tenants as they use a common toilet and washing area. Though none of the earlier fight was reported to the police," said the DCP.

The officer said the girl has been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Domestic help found hanging at employer's house in Greater Kailash, police probe on