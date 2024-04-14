Delhi: Domestic help found hanging at employer's house in Greater Kailash, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old domestic help was found hanging at her employer's residence in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

According to the police, no suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected in the initial findings of the probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said a call was received by the police at 8.27 am on Saturday about the suspected suicide.

"On reaching the spot, a domestic help, a native of Odisha, was found hanging from a nylon rope from the ceiling fan," Chauhan added.

During enquiry, the deceased's brother and sister who live in Delhi said she was employed as a domestic help in the house in Greater Kailash sometime ago, Chauhan said.

Their statements were recorded and the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS for postmortem, he said.

The police said no foul play is suspected based on initial observations and postmortem report.

