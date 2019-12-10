Image Source : FILE 2 held for duping people in Delhi after offering help in withdrawing money from ATM

Two men have been arrested here for fraudulently withdrawing money from bank accounts of people after offering them help in withdrawing money from ATMs, police said on Monday. The two accused have been identified as Vikrant (23), a resident of Mangolpuri, and Tushar (20) from Sultanpur Majra, they said. A total of 22 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

The matter surfaced after a woman filed a complaint in this regard, he said. According to the complainant, two persons came to help her while she was withdrawing money from an ATM on November 25. They, however, changed her debit card with another card of the same bank after seeing her enter the pin number, the officer said. The woman left the ATM booth and later received some messages on her mobile phone regarding transactions to the tune of Rs 46,960 from her account, he said citing the complaint.

"During investigation, police analysed footage from over 300 CCTVs and arrested the two persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused used to target women, elderly people and illiterate persons.

