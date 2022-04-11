Bengal: Class 9 girl dies after gangrape at b'day party of TMC leader's son; cremated forcibly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Minor girl dies after suspected gang-rape, son of local TMC leader held

Highlights The victim's family has accused the TMC panchayat member's son as the main accused

The TMC panchayat member's son was arrested by the police for further interrogations

A complaint was lodged at the Hanskhali police station by the parents of the minor girl

Son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member was arrested by the West Bengal police in a gangrape case. According to the details, a class 9 girl died after she was allegedly gangraped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in Nadia district of the state. Commenting on the incident, the police said the victim's family has accused the TMC panchayat member's son as the main accused, who was arrested for further interrogations, four days after the incident.

A complaint was lodged at the Hanskhali police station by the parents of the minor girl, who had gone to attend the birthday party of the accused. She returned home in an ailing condition and died soon after.

“Our daughter was bleeding profusely and had severe abdominal pain after she came back from the party at the residence of the local TMC leader's son, and before we could take her to hospital, she died.

"From the sequence of events and after talking to the people present at the party, we are sure she was gang-raped by the accused and his friends,” the girl’s mother told reporters.

She also alleged that a group of people forcibly took the minor’s body for cremation even before her death certificate was issued.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, senior TMC leader and the state’s Minister of Women and Child Development, Sashi Panja, said the ruling party has zero tolerance for abuse of minors and women.

“There should not be any politics over the incident. Police will do everything possible to investigate and take further action,” she said.

The opposition BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in Hanskhali in protest against the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

