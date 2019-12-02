Image Source : FILE Charred bodies of woman, child found near Raipur (Representational image)

Charred bodies of an unidentified woman and child were recovered in a village near Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Monday. The bodies were found in Nakti village under Mana police station limits and the spot also had bloodstains.

"It seems the two were murdered and then the bodies burnt to destroy evidence. There are wounds on the woman's body. We are awaiting the post mortem report. A probe is on to identify them," he added

