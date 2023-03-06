Bilaspur: Fake notes, murder, butchered body pieces in water tank - How cops connected the dots

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The water tank in which woman's body parts were kept.

Bilaspur murder case: The Bilaspur Police arrested a man named Pawan Thakur with some fake notes a few days. The probe into the case led the cops to Thakur's house. The fake currency case then took a horrific turn.

As the police searched Pawan's house, they suspected some foul play. An unbearable stench raised the suspicion. The cops then noticed a water tank from where the smell was likely emanating. They were shocked to see what was stored inside the tank - a woman's body, cut into six pieces.

The murder

Upon investigation, Pawan Thakur told the police that he had killed his wife about two months back, cut her body into pieces and stored them in the water tank.

Thakur said he suspected his wife, Sati Sahu, was having an affair. He killed her in January 5.

Pawan and Sati had a love marriage

According to reports, Pawan Thakur and Sati Sahu had a love marriage some 10 years back. The couple had two children - a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. After murdering, his wife, Thakur left his kids with his parents in Takhatpur.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

