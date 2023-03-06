Monday, March 06, 2023
     
Bilaspur: Fake notes, murder, butchered body pieces in water tank - How cops connected the dots

Bilaspur murder case: A man allegedly killed his wife Sati Sahu and cut her body into six pieces. He kept the body parts in a water tank for nearly two months before the police cracked the murder case.

Published on: March 06, 2023
Image Source : ANI The water tank in which woman's body parts were kept.

Bilaspur murder case: The Bilaspur Police arrested a man named Pawan Thakur with some fake notes a few days. The probe into the case led the cops to Thakur's house. The fake currency case then took a horrific turn. 

As the police searched Pawan's house, they suspected some foul play. An unbearable stench raised the suspicion. The cops then noticed a water tank from where the smell was likely emanating. They were shocked to see what was stored inside the tank - a woman's body, cut into six pieces. 

ALSO READ: Delhi: Man kills his wife, two sons, including infant in Vipin Garden, murder case registered

The murder

Upon investigation, Pawan Thakur told the police that he had killed his wife about two months back, cut her body into pieces and stored them in the water tank. 

Thakur said he suspected his wife, Sati Sahu, was having an affair. He killed her in January 5. 

Pawan and Sati had a love marriage

According to reports, Pawan Thakur and Sati Sahu had a love marriage some 10 years back. The couple had two children - a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. After murdering, his wife, Thakur left his kids with his parents in Takhatpur.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway. 

ALSO READ: Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law, hide body parts in fridge, dumps in Meghalaya river

 

