Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law, hide body parts in fridge, dumps in Meghalaya river

Guwahati: A woman from Guwahati killed her husband, mother-in-law, hide chopped body parts in a fridge and disposed them off days later.

The chilling details of the crime, committed several months ago, surfaced on Monday. The accused was in an extramarital affair.

According to reports, the woman along with her lover, another friend murdered her husband, mother-in-law, packed chopped body parts in polythene bags, transported to Meghalaya and dumped them in a river.

"The murder took place around seven months back. We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now," Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told PTI, declining to share further details.

"After some time, Amarendra's cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders," Choudhury told PTI.

"After the murders, they cut the bodies into small pieces, packed those in polythene bags and took the bags to Meghalaya. There they threw those from the hills.

"We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday. Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased," Choudhury said.

