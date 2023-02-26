Delhi: Man kills his wife, two sons, including infant in Vipin Garden, murder case registered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused was arrested

A 38-year-old man tried to end his life after killing his wife and two sons, including a four-month-old infant, over financial issues in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Sunday, police official said.

The accused, after killing his family members, inflicted a deep injury on his own wrist, he added. The injured accused was taken to the hospital where he has been getting treatment.

The accused had sent messages to his friends in the early hours of Sunday about his financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who informed the police around 6 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The parents of the man, both aged above 75 years, were present in another room when the incident took place and police are talking to them.

"When we reached the spot, Rajesh (accused) along with three bodies were found in a room. Rajesh is under treatment. He had informed his friends about a huge financial loss. We have registered a murder case at PS Mohan Garden. Further investigation underway," M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka.

Rajesh runs a general store. Earlier, he used to run a company that was engaged in ISO certification-related work. A murder case was registered at Mohan Garden police station.

