Image Source : FILE 11-year-old found dead under mysterious circumstances in school bathroom

In Kaimur district of Bihar, an 11-year-old, class 6 student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the school bathroom.

Police have registered a case and identified 7 main accused including the principal of the school.

"The boy Aditya had gone to school with his sister Chhaya on Monday morning. When he did not come out even after the classes ended, his sister started looking for him. She found his bag but not him", the police said.

"When Chhaya entered the bathroom, she found her brother Aditya's body lying there with a wire tied around his neck. The door was shut from outside. The boy was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was the son of a farmer and his elder brother had earlier died of a snake bite at his native village", the police added.

Interestingly, Aditya's mother taught in the same school, but she was not present on Monday due to the Teej festival.

All the accused are absconding and the school has been sealed, police said.

