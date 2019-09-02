Video: Man sets own jeep on fire for TikTok | Watch

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Grab from the video

What would you do for a viral TikTok video? A dance? A stunt?

People come up with many ideas to ensure that their video goes viral on the platform that has taken the nation by storm. But none of them would be ready to bear massive financial loss just for a TikTok video.

Not this guy.

A video that has gone viral shows a man burning his own jeep for a TikTok video.

Yes, you read that right.

Watch the video here

The man can be seen casually burning his jeep right in the middle of the road while another person records the deed. As the vehicle burns, passersby can be seen swerving their vehicles to avoid the flames.

Moreover, the guy has burnt his vehicle right in front of a fire station in Rajkot. Watch the video again.

Rajkot Police has arrested the man, Indrajeet Singh Jadeja and booked him under various sections. It is not yet clear whether the video was posted on TikTok by Jadeja himself or by the person recording the act.

Police said that Jadeja runs a rented shop a stone's throw away from the place. He is being interrogated and the motive behind the act is being ascertained. Jadeja may have burnt the vehicle in frustration, police said. Hunt is on for the person who recorded the incident.

Rajkot Police has taken a serious notice of the incident.

"The accused will be given exemplary punishment," said Manoj Agarwal, Commissioner of Police, Rajkot.

Also Read | Two woman officials from Delhi Police turn Haryanvi 'romeo' for TikTok video | Watch

Also Read | TikTok Arrest: Man makes video firing bullets in air, gets arrested by Delhi Police

Watch | Youths die while making stunt videos for TikTok