India urges citizens in Israel: 'Exercise utmost caution' amid Israeli strike on Tehran

New Delhi:

In light of the escalating security crisis gripping the region, the Embassy of India in Israel issued a stark advisory on Saturday (February 28), urging all Indian nationals to exercise the utmost caution and maintain constant vigilance. The directive comes as tensions skyrocket following Israel's bold daylight assault on Iran's capital, Tehran, emphasising that Indians must strictly follow safety protocols from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command to mitigate risks amid potential fallout. With thousands of Indian workers, students and professionals residing in Israel, the embassy's plea underscores the immediate dangers posed by retaliatory strikes or spillover violence in this volatile flashpoint.

Israeli-US strike rocks Khamenei's offices

Israel unleashed a precision attack on central Tehran on Saturday, sending plumes of smoke billowing near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices- the 86-year-old leader unseen publicly amid US-Iran nuclear standoffs. US involvement was confirmed by officials speaking anonymously, though details on Washington's role remained murky; this unfolds as America masses fighter jets and warships to squeeze Iran into curbing its nuclear ambitions, which President Trump views as leverage amid Tehran's domestic unrest from protests. Iranian state TV reported blasts without specifics, while witnesses heard initial detonations; no casualty figures emerged, but Israel framed the operation as "removing threats" per Defence Minister Israel Katz.

Indians on high alert in heightened peril

The Indian embassy's call amplifies the human stakes for its diaspora- over 18,000 students and countless migrant laborers- reiterating zero tolerance for laxity as Home Front Command guidelines become lifelines. Evacuation options hover in contingency plans, but the focus remains on situational awareness amid this unprecedented escalation, blending nuclear brinkmanship with direct urban strikes. New Delhi monitors closely, prioritising citizen safety as regional dominoes teeter.

Airspace chaos and retaliation fears

Simultaneously, sirens wailed across Israel as it shuttered airspace and issued proactive missile alerts, bracing for Iranian reprisals targeting US bases and personnel- Iran had pre-warned such assets as fair game. Tehran reciprocated by closing skies and severing mobile services, plunging the city into communication blackout as secondary explosions echoed. The timing aligns with stalled nuclear talks, where Iran insists on uranium enrichment rights while dodging missile programs and proxy support for Hamas and Hezbollah, heightening fears of broader war.

Trump's stark declaration on Iran offensive

US President Donald Trump confirmed the escalation, announcing that America has launched "major combat operations" in Iran moments ago to shield citizens by neutralising the regime's looming dangers. He vowed absolute prevention of Iranian nuclear weapon acquisition, slamming Tehran's bid to revive its atomic program alongside menacing long-range missiles threatening the US and allies. Trump pledged total obliteration of Iran's missile factories- "raze them to the ground"- and annihilation of its navy, ensuring Tehran never arms with nukes.