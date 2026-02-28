Will Jacks equals Shane Warne's tally after sensational performance against New Zealand in Colombo

New Delhi:

England registered a brilliant victory against New Zealand in game 49 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27, and the Black Caps posted a total of 159 runs in the first innings.

New Zealand looked like winning the game, but the stellar performance of Will Jacks in the latter stages of the clash. Jacks went unbeaten on a score of 32 runs in 18 deliveries and helped England take the game away from New Zealand.

His performance also saw him win the Player of the Match award, and in doing so, he equalled the late great Australian Shane Warne in the list of players with the most POTMs in T20 World Cup history. It is worth noting that both Jacks and Warne have four POTMs each now.

Will Jacks gave his take on the game after the win

After the game, Jacks was named the Player of the Match, and he took centre stage and talked about his performance. He talked about how important it was for him to keep it simple throughout his innings.

"I reckon this is the best (on his fourth Player of the Match award, and which was his best?). I'm absolutely buzzing with that. To be not out at the end in a tight finish, when I went out there, it was on a bit of a knife-edge, and I'm over the moon. (how did you hold your nerve at the end?) It's just about keeping it simple. I think Rehan played an absolute brilliant innings. Everyone who came out on that pitch struggled straightaway, and it took time to get the pace of it, how slow it was. I think that six he hit second ball off Glenn Phillips kind of upped the ante and just put them on the back foot, and then I was able to play off him there,” Jacks said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

