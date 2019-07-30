Two woman officials from Delhi Police turn Haryanvi 'romeo' for TikTok video | Watch

TikTok Delhi Police: A grab from the video of lady police officials that has gone viral

TikTok Video Delhi lady police: Trends come and go. But In a country as big as ours, a pan-India trend means lakhs of people falling prey to the craze. Armed forces, both civilian and military are thought to be averse to general merrimaking but this seems to be changing.

Two lady officials of Delhi Police are latest to join the list of policemen and women whose TikTok video have gone viral. The ladies appear to groove to a Haryanvi song in the video.

It is not yet clear where exactly the video has been shot, but it appears that the ladies were posted at a VIP location in the national capital.

This is the video

TikTok has already taken Gujarat Police by storm. A few days ago, a video posted by a deputy ACP of Mehsana in Gujarat had gone viral as well.

Interestingly, the ACP had taken action against a woman constable for guess what?...making a TikTok video.

TikTok videos of police'men' of Gujarat Police have also been seen

Yet another video of policeman on tiktok goes viral#Indiatv pic.twitter.com/ygQ1BYWASR — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) July 25, 2019

Well, there is nothing against anyone dancing to the beats. Police officials are just like us after all. But whether the TikTok craze results in some action against those involved is something that remains to be seen.

