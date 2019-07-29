WATCH VIDEO: Gujarat cop flaunts TikTok video sitting on PCR van, 2 suspended

Gujarat cop flaunts TikTok video sitting on PCR van

Yet another TikTok video, yet another suspension. This time, a Gujarat cop sitting on a PCR van for a TikTok video has been suspended. The latest incident has been reported from Rajkot.

In the video, a police constable can be seen sitting on the bonnet of a PCR van while there is music playing in the background. The van is also driven by a constable.

Taking action on the incident, Rajkot Police suspended constables Amit Paragi and Neelesh Punabhai for the act.

Earlier on July 24, on-duty cop Apurva Chaudhary was suspended for recording TikTok video inside a police station in Mehsana.

Later, the woman cop who ordered Chaudhary's suspension, was also suspended. She too was seen in a TikTok video.

