WATCH VIDEO: Gujarat cop flaunts TikTok video sitting on PCR van, 2 suspended

Yet another TikTok video, yet another suspension. This time, a Gujarat cop sitting on a PCR van for a TikTok video has been suspended. The latest incident has been reported from Rajkot.
In the video, a police constable can be seen sitting on the bonnet of a PCR van while there is music playing in the background. The van is also driven by a constable.
#tiktokvideo woes of @GujaratPolice— Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) July 29, 2019
राजकोट में पीसीआर वैन पर बैठकर पुलिसकर्मियों ने बनाया टिकटोक वीडियो। @CP_RajkotCity ने कॉन्स्टेबल अमित पारगी और नीलेश पूनाभाई को किया सस्पेंड। @CMOGuj @vijayrupanibjp @PradipsinhGuj @dgpgujarat @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi @TikTok_IN pic.twitter.com/OpP7zVSlGn
Taking action on the incident, Rajkot Police suspended constables Amit Paragi and Neelesh Punabhai for the act.
Earlier on July 24, on-duty cop Apurva Chaudhary was suspended for recording TikTok video inside a police station in Mehsana.
Later, the woman cop who ordered Chaudhary's suspension, was also suspended. She too was seen in a TikTok video.
