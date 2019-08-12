TikTok Arrest: Man makes video firing bullets in air, gets arrested by Delhi Police

Don't indulge into illegal practices

Tiktok videos are quit a rage. This, is quite certain. But a wrong move and you may have police at your doors. We are not talking about dance moves here.

Delhi Police has arrested a man after he posted a video of him firing in the air. 32-year-old Faizan made the TikTok video of his birthday celebrations. Things seemed to go on smoothly until he was seen firing gunshots in the air. The video went viral.

Delhi Police soon took cognisance of this act. They identified the location and interrogated him, after which he was arrested. A country made pistol has been recovered from him.

TikTok has been in news lately, especially after police officials, both men and women were seen making videos that have since gone viral.

Couple more videos had gone viral. They were made by officials of Gujarat Police.

These policemen and women may well be making these videos, but they don't appear to be engaging in criminal activity.

Faizan however, chose to fire gunshots in the air which is an act enough to constitute a crime.

