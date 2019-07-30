Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
  It's raining TikTok: Fresh video of Gujarat policeman lip-syncing to PM Modi speech goes viral

TikTok: Yet another TikTik video from Gujarat Police has gone viral online. It has prominently surfaced just hour after a TikTok video featuring two woman police officials of Delhi Police went viral. Today seems to be a day for viral TikTok videos featuring men and women in Khaki.

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @@nirnaykapoor
New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2019 17:58 IST
Representative News Image

Grab from the new Tiktok video featuring policemen from Gujarat

So, TikTok seems to be the flavour of the season. Well yes, it has been for a while but the men in Khaki seemed to be on a roll when it comes to TikTok videos.

You guessed it right, yet another TikTok video has surfaced. And again, it from Gujarat.

Policemen in this video are not singing songs or dancing on a famous tune, but one of the officials is seen lip syncing to what sounds like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice.

'Bhaiyon aur Behenon. Zyada se zyada ye mera kya kar lenge bhai? Nahi nahi bataaiye kya kar lenge? Arey hum toh fakeer admi hain jhola leke chal padenge ji,' are the words to which the policeman is seen lip syncing to. Watch the video

 

Gujarat Police may have been the first police force in the country to start the TikTok craze among police officials. Several TikTok videos featuring Policemen and women,  Check out a few of those.

 

 

The craze has spread in other states as well. TikTok video of two woman police officials of Delhi Police went viral on Tuesday.

 

