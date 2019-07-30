It's raining TikTok: Fresh video of Gujarat policeman lip-syncing to PM Modi speech goes viral

Grab from the new Tiktok video featuring policemen from Gujarat

So, TikTok seems to be the flavour of the season. Well yes, it has been for a while but the men in Khaki seemed to be on a roll when it comes to TikTok videos.

You guessed it right, yet another TikTok video has surfaced. And again, it from Gujarat.

Policemen in this video are not singing songs or dancing on a famous tune, but one of the officials is seen lip syncing to what sounds like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice.

'Bhaiyon aur Behenon. Zyada se zyada ye mera kya kar lenge bhai? Nahi nahi bataaiye kya kar lenge? Arey hum toh fakeer admi hain jhola leke chal padenge ji,' are the words to which the policeman is seen lip syncing to. Watch the video

Gujarat top cop issued an advisory but ...another TikTok video surfaces and this time it is inspired by PM Modi's speech. @nirnaykapoor pic.twitter.com/flBhhGechz — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) July 30, 2019

Gujarat Police may have been the first police force in the country to start the TikTok craze among police officials. Several TikTok videos featuring Policemen and women, Check out a few of those.

Yet another video of policeman on tiktok goes viral#Indiatv pic.twitter.com/ygQ1BYWASR — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) July 25, 2019

The craze has spread in other states as well. TikTok video of two woman police officials of Delhi Police went viral on Tuesday.

Also Read | Two woman officials from Delhi Police turn Haryanvi 'romeo' for TikTok video | Watch

Watch | Gujarat: Lady constable suspended for making TikTok video inside Police station