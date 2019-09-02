Image Source : FILE Juvenile apprehended for killing boy in Delhi's Sultanpuri

A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing a minor boy in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Monday.

According to police, they received information at 7.50 pm on Saturday that a boy had been stabbed in C-4 Block in Sultanpuri.

Police traced the boy at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and found that he had died of the stab injury, they said.

"During investigation it was found that the deceased was last seen with a boy of the same Block, who was later apprehended from a park in Sultanpuri," said Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

The deceased's father is a labourer, he said.

The juvenile told police that the deceased had abused him following a fight between them two 10 days ago. After that he planned to kill him, the DCP said.

The juvenile called the deceased to a park where he stabbing him, the officer said,adding the knife used in the crime has been recovered.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman kills two kids, self over domestic feud

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl killed, eyes gouged out

ALSO READ: One more Pakistani Pashto singer killed in Swat valley