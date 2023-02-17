Who is Neal Mohan - new YouTube CEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@NEAL MOHAN Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, has been named as CEO of YouTube.

Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, will take over as CEO of YouTube replacing current CEO Susan Wojcicki who announced her resignation after 25 years at the Google-owned company. Mohan, the company's current chief product officer, joined Google, YouTube's parent company, in 2008. He graduated from Stanford and previously worked for Microsoft. Mohan and Wojcicki have been colleagues for nearly 15 years.

Neal Mohan is a well-known figure in the tech industry who previously served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer before being named CEO on Thursday. Since joining the company, he has played an important role in shaping the platform's growth and success. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Display and Video Ads at Google, where he was instrumental in the development of AdSense and DoubleClick, two of the company's most successful products.

Neal Mohan - Education, Early Career

Mohan graduated in electric engineering from Stanford University in 1996, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar (top 10 percent of students in terms of GPA). In 2005, he earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mohan's career began in 1996 with Accenture (then Andersen Consulting). Later, he joined NetGravity, which was later acquired by Internet advertising firm DoubleClick. Google paid US$3.1 billion for DoubleClick in 2007.

At Google, Mohan quickly rose through the ranks. Mohan was a key figure in the creation of AdSense, a programme that allows website owners to display Google Ads and earn money based on clicks or impressions. AdSense is now one of the world's most successful advertising platforms.

