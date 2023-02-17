Follow us on Image Source : AP YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, Indian-American Neal Mohan to be next chief

After Twitter, online video-sharing platform YouTube is going through ups and downs with Susan Wojcicki stepping down from the position of Youtube CEO on Thursday.

As per reports, she will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki, 54, said she in her blog post that she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about."

Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

