Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms; attendants to be seen in new dress | Here is why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it is facing a shortage of cabin crew uniforms due to an “unforeseen issue” with the supply of material. However, the airline said it is actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

For the time being, the airline has made arrangements for the interim period for an alternative uniform which will be provided to its cabin crew. Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has been aggressively hiring pilots and cabin crew members following the collapse of Go First.

‘Due to unforeseen issue’

“Given our fleet expansion, we have been scaling up our cabin crew strength as well. However, due to an unforeseen issue with the supply of material, Vistara is experiencing limited availability of its cabin crew uniforms," the airline said. Vistara said it was actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue and its focus remained on “delivering world-class customer service.”

New uniform for Cabin Crew

Describing it as “not an ideal measure” the airline said that some of its cabin crew members will soon be wearing black-coloured uniforms as a temporary solution. "In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo t-shirts with Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform," the airline added.

The airline, which is to be merged with Air India, is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength. Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said the airline anticipates the addition of 10 aircraft and as well as recruits more than 1,000 people during the current financial year. Presently, the airline operates with a fleet of 61 aircraft and employs over 5,200 staff members.

The merger between Vistara and Air India was announced by the Tata Group in November 2022. As part of the agreement, Singapore Airlines is set to acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India. The completion of the deal is anticipated by March 2024, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

Latest Business News