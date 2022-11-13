ICCI hosts Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022

The ICCI (Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industry) hosted the Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022 in New Delhi on November 9.

The event's programme included the creation of commercial possibilities and employment opportunities between India and Belarus, as well as the expansion of economic prospects.

Many important political figures and corporate executives from both Belarus and India participated in the event. The ICCI's aim is to help business communities all around the world.

The goal of integrating firms is to expand their global investment, merger, trade, and business prospects. Programs are meticulously examined down to the smallest detail in order to turn them into true achievements.

Belarus and India's finance and industry ministers attended the conclave.

Businesses, Investment Agencies, Investors, Government Agencies, Bankers, Financial Institutions, Global Business Leaders, Educationists, Social Entrepreneurs, and Diversified Business Communities from Belarus and India attended the Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022 organized by the ICCI.

Presentations were presented by business executives to provide an outline of doing business in India and Belarus and how it will benefit both nations.

In the rounds of panel discussions, business leaders shared their perspectives on business expansion in Indian and international markets, government guidance, liaison, permissions, and support, businesses exploring strategic mergers and JVs, businesses identifying local partners, OEM partnerships, and technology exchange, and involvement in PPP model projects, and how working together will benefit the economic growth of India and Belarus.

The Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022 was a flagship programme developed and endorsed by the governments of India and Belarus.

The initiative aimed to strengthen economic ties between Indian and Belarusian companies. Several government organizations were there to demonstrate country-specific products in order to attract fresh investment and provide incentives to enterprises.

The programme witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with a variety of commercial organizations as well as the announcement of several business exchanges. The Conclave aims to generate 20 Billion INR in revenue for the Indian economy through its collaboration with Belarus.

On the event, Rishabh Malhotra, Vice Chairman of the Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, stated, "We are really happy to bring Belarus into India and have this conclave to associate for upscaling the business and employment opportunities in both countries, and we are looking forward to bringing more countries into India to generate more employment and business in India."

List of Belarusian Delegation coming to India for participation in Indian – Belarusian Investment & Business Forum 2022, RUE "National Centre for Marketing and Price Study", The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus, Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Belarus, State Institution "The Hi-Tech Park Administration", BKM Holding, Minsk Automobile Plant, Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization, LLC "Bremino Group", Agency of International Business Development, State Institution "National Investment and Privatization Agency", State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus, State Institution "Scientific and Practical Center of the State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus", RUE "Belsudexpertobespechenie", State Educational Institution "Institute of Further Training and Retraining of the Personnel of the State Forensic Examination Committee of the Republic of Belarus.”

ALSO READ | DU admissions 2022: Process through 'spot allocation' to commence from November 20

Latest Business News