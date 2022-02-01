Budget 2022 LIVE: Finance Minister to present Union Budget; thrust likely on health sector, infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in Parliament today. The budget, which will be presented at 11 am on Tuesday, will be paperless like the last year. The government is expected to announce measures to boost GDP growth and strengthen infrastructure. According to a pre-budget survey conducted among different stakeholders by KPMG recently, the majority (64 per cent) of respondents expect an enhancement in the basic income tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. The government is expected to continue its focus on the healthcare sector that is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID pandemic. For MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), industry experts believe that steps should be taken to ensure hassle-free credit availability reduce the costs of doing business.