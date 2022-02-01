Budget 2022 LIVE: Finance Minister to present Union Budget; thrust likely on health sector, infrastructure

Al Salvador has adopted Bitcoin but there are still financial stability issues relating to cryptocurrency highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India, Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said and noted that the government will take a "balanced view".

"This a matter of some debate both inside the government and even in Parliament. This is something that is currently in discussion. We understand the various issues around that. RBI has highlighted the financial stability impacts of this. We can also see it in other countries, for example, El Salvador has adopted Bitcoin," Sanyal said answering a query on cryptocurrencies at a press conference.

"There are some financial stability issues. But there are also other arguments that are made in terms of innovation and so on. A balanced view on this will be taken. This is not something we have covered in the economic survey, and I'm not quite in a position to comment on what the current thinking is, because that's still evolving," he added.