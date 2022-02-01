Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  Budget 2022 LIVE: Finance Minister to present Union Budget; thrust likely on health sector, infrastructure
Budget 2022 LIVE: Finance Minister to present Union Budget; thrust likely on health sector, infrastructure

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tabled this year's Economic Survey, which was centered around the theme of "Agile approach."

India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 9:16 IST
Budget 2022 LIVE
Budget 2022 news live updates

Budget 2022 news live updates 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in Parliament today. The budget, which will be presented at 11 am on Tuesday, will be paperless like the last year. The government is expected to announce measures to boost GDP growth and strengthen infrastructure. According to a pre-budget survey conducted among different stakeholders by KPMG recently, the majority (64 per cent) of respondents expect an enhancement in the basic income tax exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. The government is expected to continue its focus on the healthcare sector that is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID pandemic. For MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), industry experts believe that steps should be taken to ensure hassle-free credit availability reduce the costs of doing business.

Live updates : Budget 2022

  • Feb 01, 2022 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    What Delhiites expect from Budget 2022

    Video report shows what people of Delhi expect from Union Budget 2022 

  • Feb 01, 2022 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Sitharaman leaves residence for Ministry of Finance

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves residence for Ministry of Finance 

  • Feb 01, 2022 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    All sectors should have expectations from today's budget: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone. All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

  • Feb 01, 2022 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad arrive at Ministry of Finance

    Delhi: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad arrive at the Ministry of Finance

     

  • Feb 01, 2022 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad offers prayers ahead of presenting Union Budget 2022

    Delhi: MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad offers prayers at his residence ahead of the presenting of Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament today

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Budget 2022: US companies look at tax parity, transparency, predictability

    American companies having a foothold in India and those planning to expand their business in the fastest growing economy of the world expect “tax parity” in the annual budget to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy group said.

    Mukesh Aghi, president, US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the American companies have high expectations from what Sitharaman would present in her fourth annual budget on Tuesday. The US companies, he noted, are very keen on investing in India as they believe that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong in the country, offer a big market and they would like to diversify given the Chinese risk factor.

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Various indicators of employment bounced back: Economic Survey

    After a decline during the first quarter of 2020-21 due to the nationwide lockdown in wake of the COVID situation, various indicators of employment have bounced back remarkably, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday. The Economic Survey 2021-22 which was tabled in the Parliament on Monday by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman has analysed trends in the labour market and the impact of COVID on employment.

    The Economic Survey also analyses trends in urban employment using Employees Provident Funds Organization (EPFO) payroll data. 

    An analysis of the EPFO data suggests a significant acceleration in the formalization of the job market, during 2021. In fact, in November 2021, the monthly net additional EPF subscription peaked with 13.95 lakh new subscribers, the highest in any given month since 2017, the Survey states. This translates into a growth of 109.21 per cent in EPF subscriptions from November 2020.

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Expectations from Budget 2022

    Video report shows what's expected from Union Budget 2022

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on cryptocurrency

    Al Salvador has adopted Bitcoin but there are still financial stability issues relating to cryptocurrency highlighted by the Reserve Bank of India, Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said and noted that the government will take a "balanced view".

    "This a matter of some debate both inside the government and even in Parliament. This is something that is currently in discussion. We understand the various issues around that. RBI has highlighted the financial stability impacts of this. We can also see it in other countries, for example, El Salvador has adopted Bitcoin," Sanyal said answering a query on cryptocurrencies at a press conference.

    "There are some financial stability issues. But there are also other arguments that are made in terms of innovation and so on. A balanced view on this will be taken. This is not something we have covered in the economic survey, and I'm not quite in a position to comment on what the current thinking is, because that's still evolving," he added.

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Budget 2022: Expectations in Maharashtra

    Special attention needs to be given to the health sector in the country. UG & PG seats in govt and private colleges should be increased. Maharashtra should also get more doctors and other healthcare facilities: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on expectations from Annual Budget 2022

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    What Padma Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala expects from Budget 2022

    Many people have lost their lives during the pandemic. Best healthcare facilities should be developed in India. MSMEs should be supported as it is the backbone of our economy.

    There should be rationalisation of tax. GST should be withdrawn from the textile industry as it provides maximum employment and it should not be discouraged. Employment is one of the biggest issues today, the government should give special attention to this: Padma Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala, Chairman of Rupa & Company on expectations from Union Budget 2022

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Economic Survey has set stage for pvt investment, growth: Indian industry

    With the government's new Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran articulating his hopes on private capex cycle to build on the back of what the Central and state governments have done, India Inc has some reason to cheer-- an Economic Survey which forecasts India's economy to grow by 9.2% during FY 2021-22 and by 8-8.5% in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April.

    "Crowding-in of private sector in capex cycle will lead to job creation," he said. "We hope to see virtuous economic cycle that will help address loss of jobs and incomes suffered," Nageswaran said on Monday.

    For an industry which has weathered the triple whammy of the COVID-19 waves, lockdowns, severe setback to earnings across sectors, the survey's prescription of focused and targeted approach towards capital investment in agriculture sector and underlining the record profits of companies in recent quarters along with mobilization of risk capital as signals of a more robust investment climate, have generated optimism for continued reforms and sustained high rates of growth.

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Centre collects Rs 1,38,394-cr gross GST revenue for January 2022

    The Centre collected Rs 1,38,394 crore as gross GST (Goods and Services Tax) revenue in the month of January 2022, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday. Of the total revenue collected, CGST is Rs 24,674 crore, SGST is Rs 32,016 crore, IGST is Rs 72,030 crore (including Rs 35,181 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,674 crore (including Rs 517 crore collected on import of goods).

    According to the Ministry of Finance, the highest monthly GST collection has been Rs 1,39,708 crore in the month of April 2021. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to January 30 2022 is 1.05 crore that includes 36 lakh quarterly returns.

  • Feb 01, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2022-23 today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in parliament today at 11 am. The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.
     
    The Finance Minister tabled this year's Economic Survey, which was centred around the theme of "Agile approach."

    "The session is scheduled to conclude on April 8 wherein the first part of the session will extend up to February 11," said the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday.

Budget 2022
