Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Budget 2022: Chip embedded passport to be issued in India | What is new e-passport system

Budget 2022: Chip embedded passport to be issued in India | What is new e-passport system

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022-23 and announced that e-passports will be rolled out this year to enhance the convenience for citizens.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 14:42 IST
Chip embedded Passport, E passport
Image Source : @SECYSANJAY

India to start issuing chip-embedded passport. 

Highlights

  • Govt will start issuing new chip-embedded passports, Nirmala Sitharaman announced during Budget
  • New chip embedded passports will secure biometric data matching standards of ICAO
  • E-passports will have an electronic chip which will contain security-related data encoded

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that e-passports with embedded chips will be launched in Financial Year 2023. Union Budget 2022-23: FULL COVERAGE

What is chip embedded e-passport?

The country will start issuing chip-embedded passports, another move towards Digital India.

According to reports, the new e-passports will use Radio Frequency Indentification (RFID) and biometrics.

The new chip embedded passports will secure biometric data matching standards of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), reports have said.

Further reports say that new e-passports will have an electronic chip which will contain security-related data encoded.

Key highlights of new chip-embedded passport

  • Secure biometric data
  • Smooth passage through immigration posts globally
  • ICAO compliant 
  • Produced at India Security Press, Nashik

ALSO READBudget 2022: Sitharaman announces 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains during next 3 years

ALSO READBudget 2022: India to have its own Digital Currency: What FM Sitharaman said in Budget speech

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News