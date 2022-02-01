Budget 2022: Chip embedded passport to be issued in India | What is new e-passport system

Follow us on Image Source : @SECYSANJAY India to start issuing chip-embedded passport.

Highlights Govt will start issuing new chip-embedded passports, Nirmala Sitharaman announced during Budget

New chip embedded passports will secure biometric data matching standards of ICAO

E-passports will have an electronic chip which will contain security-related data encoded

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that e-passports with embedded chips will be launched in Financial Year 2023. Union Budget 2022-23: FULL COVERAGE

What is chip embedded e-passport?

The country will start issuing chip-embedded passports, another move towards Digital India.

According to reports, the new e-passports will use Radio Frequency Indentification (RFID) and biometrics.

The new chip embedded passports will secure biometric data matching standards of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), reports have said.

Further reports say that new e-passports will have an electronic chip which will contain security-related data encoded.

Key highlights of new chip-embedded passport

Secure biometric data

Smooth passage through immigration posts globally

ICAO compliant

Produced at India Security Press, Nashik

