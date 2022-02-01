Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Budget 2022: Sitharaman announces 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains during next 3 years

National highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23, and the PM Gati Shakti for road transport master plan will be finalised in 2022-23, Sitharaman said today.

New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 11:55 IST
Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she noted that efforts of central and state governments are leading to jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities. She further said national highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23, and the PM Gati Shakti for road transport master plan will be finalised in 2022-23.

Speaking further, the finance minister today announced the popularisation of 'One product one railway station'.

The finance minister also proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

"400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today, adding, "100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems."

