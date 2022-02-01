Budget 2022: Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree; takes digital tab in red pouch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing the Union Budget 2022-23

For her fourth budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday kept her look simple and elegant. The finance minister was seen sporting a crisp rusty brown saree with off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours -- brown and red, that hold a deeper significance. While the colour brown is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety; the red signifies warmth, love and power.

Sitharaman paired the saree with a white shawl and white face mask. The finance minister rounded up her look with a red bindi and tiny earings, which complimented her golden chain and bangles.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', the finance minister opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

Ranging from donning gorgeous handloom sarees to ones made out of silk, Sitharaman's outfit choices have made headlines on numerous occasions.

For the uninitiated, the Union Finance Minister's love for subtly elegant handloom and silk sarees is well known, and hence, it's reasonable to assume that her sartorial choices are what distinguishes her appearance.

The year 2021 was the first time the Union Budget was delivered in a paperless format. The finance minister had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.

Prior to that, for the 2020-21 budget session, the documents were carried by her in a traditional 'bahi khata' (ledger), which she trademarked during the presentation of the 2019-20 budget.

Sitharaman had drawn a lot of attention during her first budget presentation in 2019 when she skipped the customary colonial-era briefcase in favour of a traditional bahi khata, which is a form of ledger wrapped in a red coloured fabric.

In time, finance ministers have preferred to carry the Budget documents in suitcases of various colours such as red velvet, black, and tan, although carrying them in a briefcase has been a practice since the British era.

The Budget Session of the Parliament had commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

