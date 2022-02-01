Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sensex surges over 500 points ahead of Budget, Nifty above 17,500

Equity benchmarks notched up solid gains on Tuesday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 530 points or 0.91 per cent to 58,544 in opening deals. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty moved 189 points or 1.09 per cent higher to 17,529.

Earlier on Monday, Sensex closed at 58,014.17, clocking a gain of 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent. Tech Mahindra topped the Sensex gainers' chart, climbing 4.88 per cent, followed by Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, SBI, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries. Only three counters closed in the red -- IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and HUL, shedding up to 3.51 per cent.

ICICI Bank was the top Nifty gainer as the scrip surged 2.64 per cent to Rs 809.60. Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Britannia were also among the gainers. While the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.91 per cent, the small-cap shares were trading 1.09 per cent higher.

