More infrastructure, more investment, more growth, more jobs: PM Modi on Budget 2022

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlights PM Modi said that Budget 2022 brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people

Full of more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs, PM said on Budget

Prime Minister informed that he will speak in detail on Budget at 11 am on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Budget 2022 brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this 'People Friendly and Progressive budget'.

This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs, budget ensures a bright future for youth, PM Modi said.

An announcement of over Rs 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred (to farmers); the budget will double farmers' income. For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced, he added.

Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further said that for the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. It'll facilitate a modern system of transportation & connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages.

The Prime Minister informed that he will speak in detail on Budget at 11 am on Wednesday.

"BJP has invited me to speak on the subject of the Budget and Self-Reliant India at 11 am tomorrow. I will speak in detail on the Budget tomorrow," he said.

ALSO READ | Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman highlights 7 engines to drive PM Gati Shakti

ALSO READ | Budget 2022: India to have its own Digital Currency: What FM Sitharaman said in Budget speech

Latest Business News