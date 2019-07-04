Image Source : PTI US dollar rises slightly amid economic data Representational Image

The US dollar rose slightly in late trading on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of latest economic data. In late New York trading, the euro was down to $1.1278 from $1.1290 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to $1.2576 from $1.2602 in the previous session, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian dollar increased to $0.7034 from $0.6987.

The US dollar bought 107.86 Japanese yen, higher than 107.84 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 0.9873 Swiss franc from 0.9859 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.3064 Canadian dollars from 1.3110 Canadian dollars.

The US private sector added 102,000 jobs from May to June, payroll data company Automatic Data Processing reported on Wednesday. The reading fell short of economists' expectations of 140,000 new jobs polled by Econoday.

Meanwhile, US non-manufacturing index registered 55.1 per cent in June, lower than the May reading of 56.9 per cent, according to a report by the Institute for Supply Management.

While indicating continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, the rate marked the index's lowest reading since July 2017, showed the report.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.06 percent at 96.7852 in late trading.

