PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme: PM Modi to release 9th installment on August 9 benefiting 10 crore farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 9th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on August 9 between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

The government will transfer the 9th installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers on Monday via video conferencing.

Two months back, PM Modi had released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was present on the occasion, said West bengal has joined the scheme with more than 7 lakh farmers of the state getting the benefit today.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually.

The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

An amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer-beneficiaries so far under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019.

