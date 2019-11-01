Petrol, diesel prices slashed across metro cities. Check revised rates

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Petrol, diesel rates slashed across major metro cities

Fuel prices in major metro cities across the country dropped on Friday. The prices of petrol and diesel had remained consistent for two consecutive days. Petrol prices lowered by 2-6 paise/litre, while diesel prices decreased by 2-5 paise/litre across major cities of the country.

In Delhi, the price of petrol dropped by 6 paise/litre, while the price of diesel were slashed by 5 paise/litre.

In Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol rate was reduced by three paise/litre. In Kolkata, the petrol price was down by 2 paise/litre.

The diesel rates dropped by 3 paise/litre in Chennai and 2 paise/litre in Kolkata and Mumbai.

According to the Indian Oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 72.96/litre, Rs 75.55/litre, Rs 78.51/litre and Rs 75.69/litre respectively.

The diesel rates after the decline were Rs 65.80/litre, Rs 68.19/litre, Rs 68.99/litre, Rs 69.52/litre respectively.

In the past month, petrol and diesel rates have come down by Rs1.50/litre, giving a slight relief to the consumers.

