'Nari Se Kharidari': Union Minister urges people to promote women vendors, 'Vocal For Local' this Diwali

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Z Irani has urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' and 'Nari Se Kharidari' (Women-led development) while purchasing decorative items for Diwali celebrations this festival season.

In a Twitter video promoting 'Vocal for Local' and 'Nari Se Kharidari', Union Minister Smriti Irani urged people to support women who are trying to sell Diwali decoration items or approach someone who is good in stitching clothes... or can sell the saree of your choice.

"When you go shopping during this Diwali festival, please keep in mind PM Modi's message for 'Vocal For Local' but I would also like to request everyone that "this Diwali Kare 'Nari Se Kharidari'" (Buy decoration items from women vendors to support them and also local manufacturers).

'Women-led Development' and 'Vocal4Local' - these two clarion calls given by PM @narendramodi Ji have today become a mission for every Indian. Let’s support both these missions by doing #NariSeKharidari this Deepavali and support our local women vendors/entrepreneurs.

