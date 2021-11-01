As a Diwali gift, Punjab CM Channi announces 11% DA hikes for employees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE The CM also decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced an 11 percent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees as a Diwali present.

The Chief Minister, during a press conference, had added that 444 crores will be spent on DA every month. "The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," he added, saying that the hike would be a great Diwali gift.

The CM also decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.

"We are reducing power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers," said Channi addressing the media. It is a "big Diwali gift" for people, he said, adding that the decision will come into effect immediately.

He said according to a survey conducted by his government, people wanted quality and cheap power. Punjab is going to the Assembly polls early next year.

