As a Diwali gift, Punjab CM Channi announces 11% DA hikes for employees

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced an 11 percent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees as a Diwali present.
The Chief Minister, during a press conference, had added that 444 crores will be spent on DA every month. "The employees were on strike even before I became the CM. I spoke with them this morning," he added, saying that the hike would be a great Diwali gift.
The CM also decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers, a move which comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of Rs 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.
"We are reducing power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers," said Channi addressing the media. It is a "big Diwali gift" for people, he said, adding that the decision will come into effect immediately.
He said according to a survey conducted by his government, people wanted quality and cheap power. Punjab is going to the Assembly polls early next year.
