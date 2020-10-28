Image Source : FILE Haryana govt announces festive advance to over 2 lakh employees

In view of the upcoming festive season, the Haryana government has announced to give an advance amount for more than 2 lakh regular employees. The state government said it will disburse a total of Rs 18,000 to Group-C and Rs 12,000 to Group-D employees. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. The disbursement of advance will be carried out in the first week of November, an official spokesperson said.

He said the decision would benefit 2,29,631 Group C and D regular employees and would amount to Rs 386.40 crore.

The advance amount would be interest-free and recoverable in not more than 12 installments.

(With Inputs from IANS)

