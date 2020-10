Image Source : FILE Hookah bars banned in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday imposed a ban on hookah bars, saying they lead to transmission of coronavirus. An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said that it has been made to appear that hookah bars are operational in Chandigarh in a clandestine way and they are serving flavoured hookahs, including tobacco molasses containing nicotine, which is highly injurious to health.

Any person violating the order shall be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage