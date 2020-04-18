Air India opens international bookings from June 1

Air India, the flag carrier airline of India, on Saturday announced opening up of international bookings from June 1. The airline also said that it is opening some selected domestic routes from May 4. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus lockdown extension to May 3, the airline had suspended all its domestic and international bookings till further notice.

Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights May 4th 2020 onwards and International Flights June 1st, 2020 onwards pic.twitter.com/Lsz9gRLF9V — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

"In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," a notification on Air India's website said on Saturday.

"Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel from June 1, 2020 onwards are open," it stated.

Despite the lockdown, many domestic air carriers started accepted bookings for travel date post April 14, barring Air India, which decided to not take any bookings till April end.

ALSO READ | Lockdown extended: Air India says no take off till May 3

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage