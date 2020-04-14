Lockdown extended: Air India says no take off till May 3

COVID-19 Lockdown Extended: Air India suspends operations till May 3

Air India has decided to suspend all operations till May 3 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 19-day extension in lockdown. PM Modi earlier today said that even though the country had shown resolve in fighting coronavirus, we must follow strict lockdown till May 3 if we want to beat coronavirus.

Indian Railways has also decided to take similar measures and suspended operations till May 3.

In his address to the nation, the prime minister said that stricter measures need to be undertaken in the next one week after which some areas with no trace of coronavirus can have partial relaxation in lockdown.

