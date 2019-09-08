7th Pay Commission: CONFIRM! These govt employees DA increased by 4 per cent, to reflect in October salary

Image Source : PTI 7th Pay Commission: CONFIRM! These govt employees DA increased by 4 per cent, reflect in October salary

7th Pay Commission latest news: There's a good news for these government employees even after lakhs of central government employees are still waiting for a hike in dearness allowance. According to media reports, it is confirmed that DA of 18,000 employees in Himachal Pradesh is hiked and they will get their enhanced salary from October, 2019.

4 per cent DA hike:

The State Electricity Board of Haryana has hiked 4 per cent DA for its 18,000 employees who will also get arrears of DA from January to July. To be noted, there are around 2.5 lakh state government employees in Himachal Pradesh.

The DA for other state govt employees has also been notified, says report. As per reports, the state Electricity Board has said that the arrears of employees for the August month will be added to the salary of September month.

However, pensioners have to wait as the notification from the state government to give lump sum amount of DA arrears for six months has yet not been issued. Himachal Pradesh follows the recommendations of the Punjab Pay Commission.

Dearness allowance at 148%:

With the current 4 per cent hike of dearness allowance, the Himachal Pradesh government employees will now get 148% DA. Earlier, the state government had increased the dearness allownace of its employee by 4%, which was applicable from July 1, 2018. After that hike, the DA rate increased at 144%.

On the other hand, the central government employees are still waiting for the DA hike since July 2019 which is expected to fall around 5%. Now, it is being expected that the Centre will announce the same in this month.

