7th Pay Commission: Railway Ministry detects huge flaw in salaries. Pay of these employees now set to be raised

7th Pay Commission: Good news for loco pilot employees in Indian Railways. The Ministry of Railways has detected a huge flaw in salaries being paid to a section of its employees. The move is set to benefit all the loco pilots who were promoted to chief loco inspectors before January 1, 2016.

Recently, Railways had detected that all these loco pilots were being paid a lower salary than even those junior officers who joined Indian Railways after the said date, despite being promoted to chief loco inspectors.

Besides, the Railway Board has explained the reason behind this anomaly. According to the board, even as its junior staff got benefit from the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the senior staff remained untouched by it. But now, the salary of the seniors will be increased, reportedly, by thousands of rupees.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Over 2,000 jobs up for grabs for ex-servicemen. Check salary, procedure and more

As mentioned, under the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of a Loco Inspector was fixed at Rs 74,000 monthly while that of a Chief Loco Inspector was fixed at Rs 78,000 per month. Meanwhile, the salary of Loco Pilot Mail/Express was fixed at Rs 74,000 monthly while basic pay of a loco pilot passenger/motorman was Rs 65,000 per month.

The change comes just days after the Ministry gave ‘festive cheer’ to another section of employees, i.e, who are working at its workshops and production units. Accepting the recommendations of the 7th CPC, Railways announced that it was doubling the incentive bonus of the said employees.

The 7th Pay CPC was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including the defence sector. It submitted its report to the government in November 2015.

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: These central govt employees will get Rs 5,000 hike in monthly salary

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Central Government employees must know these key facts on pension; check details