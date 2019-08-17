7th Pay Commission: Over 2,000 jobs up for grabs for ex-servicemen. Check salary, procedure and more

Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: BE AWARE! before applying for this matrix job with Rs 27,000 salary, read these critical facts carefully

7th Pay Commission: There's good news for ex-servicemen who are looking for a job. The Southern Railway has invited applications from eligible ex-servicemen for engagement in safety posts of Bridge Organisation, Track Machine Organisation and other similar technical safety categories on full-time contract basis under the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website-- rrcmas.in after completing all the formalities before September 12 at 17.00 hrs. The selected candidates will get a consolidated salary of Rs 27,072 per month.

7th Pay Commission: Basic Pay, DA, TA, HRA and Dress allowance

The selected candidates will be on full-time contract basis and the remuneration will be on monthly basis comprising Basic Pay, DA, TA, HRA and Dress allowance of Rs 5000 per annum wherever applicable. Notably, the remuneration for Level-1 posts will depend according to various classes of cities i.e., XYZ. The candidates must read all the details carefully prior to submitting their application.

7th Pay Commission: Total 2,393 Posts in Level–1

As per the notification, the total number of notified posts are 2,393 in Level–1 of the 7th Pay Commission. The Posts include Trackman, Helper (Track Machine), Helper (Tele), Helper (Signal), Pointsman ‘B’ (SCP), Helper (C&W), Helper/Diesel Mechanical, Helper/Diesel Electrical, and Helper/TRD.

7th Pay Commission: Eligibility criteria/Age

The Ex-Serviceman who has retired after putting in 15 years of service and has passed Army Class-I certificate or equivalent will be eligible for the job on a contract basis. The candidates' upper age limit should be 50 years as on August 13, 2019.

7th Pay Commission: Procedure for recruitment of Ex-Servicemen

As per the notification, on the basis of Ex-Servicemen’s length of Military service, the panel will be formed for engaging on a contract basis. Shortlisted Ex-Servicemen will be called for verification of their original documents. Candidate shall attend the document verification, along with all relevant original certificates, at the date, time and venue specified by Railway Recruitment Cell. Any request for change of date, time & venue of document verification will not be entertained.

7th Pay Commission: Medical Examination

After document verification, the ex-servicemen will be subjected for medical examination. The list of Ex-servicemen to be engaged on contract basis will be based on the length of Military Service after successful document verification to the extent of notified posts.

7th Pay Commission: Training

Before their actual deployment, the selected ex-servicemen will be imparted necessary training wherever applicable for a period which will be determined by the administration.

7th Pay Commission: Other key points

1. Service Personnel who are likely to be discharged from military service on or after the date of issue of this notification are not eligible to apply for the posts.

2. Ex-servicemen are advised to keep an eye on the Southern Railways' official website-- rrcmas.in to get the latest information regarding dates of document verification and subsequent Medical Examination. Call Letter intimating date, time and venue of document verification will be available for download at the official website.

3. Being on contract basis, no pass or travel authority will be provided to any candidate, including SC/ST candidates. No intimation to the candidates will be sent through post, therefore, the candidates are advised to keep their personal mobile number and personal valid email active, as communication may also be made through SMS/Email.

4. Ex-servicemen who are working in Govt/PSU will have to provide ‘NOC’ at the time of document verification and should resign from their present organization on their engagement in Indian Railways.

5. The selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere within the jurisdiction of Southern Railway.

