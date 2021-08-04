Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/CROPPED) HDFC Bank share dividend 2021 date extended, Check new date

HDFC Bank Share Dividend 2021: HDFC Bank has extended the due date for dividend payment. HDFC Bank has said that the new date for dividend payment has been pushed to August 10. HDFC Bank dividend payment date was earlier fixed for August 2.

HDFC Bank said that the dividend payment has been delayed due to processing tax declarations from shareholders.

HDFC Bank announced a dividend of 650 per cent on July 18 for its shareholders. The 650 per cent dividend on per HDFC Bank share of face value Re 1 translates into Rs 6.50. Accordingly, the private lender said that it will pay a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year ended March 2021.

HDFC said that it will pay a dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2021.

On Tuesday, HDFC Bank shares closed at Rs 1,434.10 (0.80%) apiece on NSE and Rs 1,434.45 (0.82%) apiece on the BSE.

