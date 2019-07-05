Citizen and development friendly, future oriented budget: PM Modi

Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Union Budget 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as citizen friendly, development friendly and future oriented, and one which will empower the poor and provide better future to the youth.

Terming the Budget a "green budget", he said it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a "power house" for the development of the country.

He said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers' income.

