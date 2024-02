Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

Indian stock markets continue to witness a robust uptrend. As trading commenced on Friday, the Nifty surged to touch its all-time high of 22,297 points. At the time of reporting, the BSE Sensex was trading at 73,284 points, up by 126 points or 0.17%, while the NSE Nifty was trading at 22,252 points, marking a gain of 34 points or 0.16%.