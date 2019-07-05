Finance minister to do a tightrope walk in Budget 2019-20; announcement soon | Live Updates

Friday, July 05, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 8:51 IST
Budget 2019-20: For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining
Image Source : INDIA TV

Budget 2019-20: For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST). Stay tuned to this space.

A mini-stimulus to take the economy out of five-year low alongside giving some tax relief to common man may be on the cards, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does a tightrope walk balancing the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints in her maiden Budget.

The Budget to be presented today is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years.

According to news agency IANS' highly-placed sources, the government is likely to come good on its poll promise of enhancing the fund to Rs 20,000 crore.

The Start-up India programme had created the 'Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS)' with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to provide support for Start-ups, over a period of XIV and XV Finance commission cycles.

Even the Economic Survey which was presented on Thursday highligthed the importance of the segment.

It recommended that the government rationalise the tax policy and its implementation for start-ups to foster innovative investments in the Indian economy.

Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates from Sitharaman's first big day as the finance minister.

 

  • July 05, 2019 8:51 AM (IST)

    THE COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance. She will present Budget 2019 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

     

  • July 05, 2019 8:35 AM (IST)

    LITMUS TEST FOR SITHARAMAN

    For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST), something she may look to bridge through aggressive stake sale in PSUs, higher dividend from the RBI, rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, cut back in plan expenditure and increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.

    The scope of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was also recently expanded to cover all farmers which would lead to an increase in outlays from the earlier budgeted Rs 75,000 crore to Rs 90,000 crore along with a new pension scheme. At the same time, she has to live up to the relief promised to small taxpayers in the Interim Budget in February.

    Besides, monsoon has been erratic with a 33 per cent deficit rainfall in June, which has slowed Kharif crop sowing.

    In an economy that is losing growth momentum, all this bring the tightrope walk of balancing growth with fiscal prudence to the fore. 

  • July 05, 2019 8:35 AM (IST)

    EXPECTED: NEW POLICY INITIATIVES

    The sluggishness in the economy has led to expectations of the budget containing further stimulus measures to boost the growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment.

    This may be in the form of a combination of capital infusion in the public sector banks, removing the roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), address the agrarian crisis and step up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors.

    But, the combined effect of all these would be that the budget deficit may widen to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 that began on April 1, instead of 3.4 per cent target.

  • July 05, 2019 8:35 AM (IST)

    WHAT TO EXPECT

    Some believe Nirmala Sitharaman may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories while at the same time, upping spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.

    Also, there is expected to be a big push for infrastructure spending including on roads and railways to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 -- well below China's 6.4 per cent. The slowdown is also reflected in high-frequency numbers such as IIP and automobile sales numbers.
    The economy has also been impacted by slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela impacted the domestic economy.

