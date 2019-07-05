Finance minister to do a tightrope walk in Budget 2019-20; announcement soon | Live Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2019-20: For Sitharaman, the biggest constraining factor is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the goods and services tax (GST). Stay tuned to this space.

A mini-stimulus to take the economy out of five-year low alongside giving some tax relief to common man may be on the cards, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does a tightrope walk balancing the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints in her maiden Budget.

The Budget to be presented today is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years.

According to news agency IANS' highly-placed sources, the government is likely to come good on its poll promise of enhancing the fund to Rs 20,000 crore.

The Start-up India programme had created the 'Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS)' with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to provide support for Start-ups, over a period of XIV and XV Finance commission cycles.

Even the Economic Survey which was presented on Thursday highligthed the importance of the segment.

It recommended that the government rationalise the tax policy and its implementation for start-ups to foster innovative investments in the Indian economy.

Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates from Sitharaman's first big day as the finance minister.