Sourdough Pizza: Know recipe and lesser-known benefits of this homemade delicacy

Pizza is a universally loved dish that has taken over the world with its delicious flavours and endless toppings. Originating from Italy, pizza has become a staple food in many countries and has evolved into many variations. From thin crust to deep-dish, there is a pizza for everyone's taste buds. But have you ever tried a sourdough pizza? This homemade delicacy not only tastes great but also has numerous health benefits.

What is sourdough pizza?

Sourdough pizza is made using a naturally fermented dough, rather than the traditional yeast-risen dough used in regular pizzas. The process of making sourdough involves mixing flour and water and letting it ferment for several days, allowing natural yeasts and bacteria to develop. This results in a tangy and slightly sour flavour, giving the pizza a unique taste.

Here is a simple recipe for making your sourdough pizza at home:

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sourdough starter

1/4 cup warm water

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

Pizza toppings of your choice (tomato sauce, cheese, veggies, meat, etc.)

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sourdough starter, salt, and warm water. Mix well until a sticky dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover it with a kitchen towel. Let it rise for at least 6 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to your desired pizza shape and thickness. Place the dough on a baking sheet or pizza stone. Brush the dough with olive oil and add your desired toppings. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Lesser-known benefits of sourdough pizza:

The natural probiotics in sourdough also aid in digestion and can improve gut health.

Sourdough pizza is a healthier option compared to regular pizza as it contains more nutrients.

The long fermentation process also reduces the glycemic index of sourdough pizza, making it a better option for those with diabetes or anyone looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Compared to commercially produced yeast, sourdough is environmentally friendly and sustainable. It only requires flour, water, and time, making it a more eco-friendly option for pizza lovers.

So the next time you are craving pizza, consider trying out this tangy and nutritious version for a tasty and guilt-free meal. Happy baking!

