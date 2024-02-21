Reliance-backed AI model 'Hanooman' set to debut in March | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Reliance-backed AI model 'Hanooman' set to debut in March.

BharatGPT, a prominent consortium supported by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, is on the verge of unveiling an indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) model tailored explicitly for India. Scheduled for a grand debut in March, the ChatGPT-style AIR model promises to usher in a new era of technological advancement. Comprising Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and eight esteemed universities, BharatGPT recently provided a sneak peek of the revolutionary AI model during an exclusive event.

A preview of 'Hanooman'

Named 'Hanooman,' this AI model epitomizes India's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Hanooman is primed to operate proficiently in 11 local languages, focusing its prowess on critical sectors such as healthcare, governance, financial services, and education.

During a recent preview event, Hanooman dazzled attendees with its diverse functionalities. From assisting a Tamil-speaking bike mechanic to engaging in fluent conversations with a Hindi-speaking banker, the AI bot showcased its versatility. Moreover, a developer was seen effortlessly coding with Hanooman's assistance, highlighting its potential across various domains.

Partnerships with IITs

Developed in collaboration with prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) universities, Hanooman enjoys unwavering support from Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Additionally, burgeoning startups like Sarvam and Krutrim, bolstered by esteemed investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vinod Khosla’s fund, are actively contributing to the development of open-source AI models tailored specifically for the Indian landscape.

Empowering through technology

One of Hanooman's standout features is its seamless integration of speech-to-text capabilities, aimed at enhancing user experience. In tandem with this innovation, Reliance Jio is embarking on a mission to craft customized AI models catering to specific needs. The telecom giant is also in the process of conceptualizing 'Jio Brain,' a groundbreaking platform designed to leverage AI across its extensive network, spanning approximately 450 million subscribers nationwide.

Vision for the future Reflecting on Reliance Jio's visionary approach, Chairman Akash Ambani underscored the company's enduring partnership with IIT-Bombay, dating back to 2014. He emphasized that the introduction of BharatGPT and Hanooman aligns seamlessly with Jio 2.0, an ambitious initiative aimed at fostering a holistic ecosystem of innovation and progress.

With Hanooman poised to make its mark on the Indian technological landscape, anticipation runs high for the transformative impact it promises to deliver across diverse sectors, propelling India into a future powered by cutting-edge AI technology.

