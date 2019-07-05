Sagarmala, Bharatmala and UDAN bridging rural urban divide: Sitharaman

Image Source : PTI Representative image

Budget 2019-20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday said that "schemes such as 'Bharatmala', 'Sagarmala' and UDAN are bridging the rural and urban divide, improving our transport infrastructure." She was presenting Union Budget 2019 in the Parliament.

Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I was approved at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore on June 24.

A total length of 24,800 kilometres of National Highways has been considered in Phase-I as well as 10,000 km residual road works under the NHDP.

"Under this programme, the ministry has identified stretches for development of around 9,000 km length of economic corridors, about 6,000 km length of inter-corridor and feeder roads, about 5,000 km length of national corridors efficiency improvements, about 2,000 km length of border and international connectivity roads, about 2,000 km length of coastal and port connectivity roads, about 800 km length of expressways," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

