Budget 2019-20: Income tax exemption limit on home loans raised by Rs 1.5 lakh

Presenting her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the income tax exemption limit on home loans has been raised by Rs 1.5 lakh up to March 2020.

The raised tax exemption is applicable for loans upto Rs 45 lakhs, the finance minister said.

