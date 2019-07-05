Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Budget News
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman announces new coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20

Nirmala Sitharaman announces new coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20

With the annual Union Budget 2019-20, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the new series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 coins will be made available for public use soon. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 13:02 IST
New coins introduced
Image Source : PTI

New coins introduced

With the annual Union Budget 2019-20, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the new series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 coins will be made available for public use soon. 

The new coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 were introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7. 

The refreshed design of the new coins have been made giving attention to the visually impaired citizens. Designed by the National Institute of Design, the coins have several differentiating features to make it easier for visually-impaired individuals to identify them.

The will now get bigger and weigh more with the increase in denomination so that they can easily recognise the different coins.

The government has also issued new Rs 20 coins. The new coins will be introduced in open markets along with the existing coins of the same denomination.

ALSO READ | Sitharaman announces creation of social stock exchange

ALSO READ | Nirmala Sitharaman for public private partnership in railways

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySensex opens at 40,027.21 ahead of Budget presentation raises by 119.15 points Next Story2 per cent TDS on cash withdrawal exceeding 1 crore in a year  