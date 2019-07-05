Nirmala Sitharaman announces new coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20

Image Source : PTI New coins introduced

With the annual Union Budget 2019-20, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the new series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 coins will be made available for public use soon.

The new coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 were introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: A new series of coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 easily identifiable to the visually impaired were released by the PM on 7th March 2019. These coins will be made available for public use shortly. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/XpwPp4ysMh — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

The refreshed design of the new coins have been made giving attention to the visually impaired citizens. Designed by the National Institute of Design, the coins have several differentiating features to make it easier for visually-impaired individuals to identify them.

The will now get bigger and weigh more with the increase in denomination so that they can easily recognise the different coins.

The government has also issued new Rs 20 coins. The new coins will be introduced in open markets along with the existing coins of the same denomination.

ALSO READ | Sitharaman announces creation of social stock exchange

ALSO READ | Nirmala Sitharaman for public private partnership in railways