Bihar: Woman working in orchestra shot by man inside hotel room in Muzaffarpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman shot by man inside hotel room in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Bihar crime news: A woman working in an orchestra was shot at in a hotel room in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, an official said today (January 10). Awadesh Saroj Dixit, the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Muzaffarpur City said the accused and the victim had booked a room as husband and wife. The woman was shot inside the hotel room and the accused fled from the spot.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night (January 9) when a person named Imran Ali booked a room in the LV International Hotel at Mithanpura Chowk.

“We have found a pistol and two live cartridges on the bed. The blood stains were found in the room. We have called the FSL team to collect the samples of evidence followed by sealing the room,” Dixit said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed the two were not husband and wife. The woman is a native of Siliguri in West Bengal and was living in Muzaffarpur and working for an orchestra party. After checking-in room number 205, they spent some time and the accused shot the girl and fled. The victim managed to open the door of the room and reach the reception area on the ground floor before falling unconscious.

“The victim was admitted to SKMCH and is not in a position to give a statement,” Dixit said.

“We have also found serious lapses on the part of the hotel administration. The hotel has no CCTV camera installed on the floor where the crime was committed. There was no staff at the reception and the floor when the incident took place. The accused has revealed his name in a register but not mentioned the name of the woman. As she is having a gunshot wound on her cheek, she is unable to reveal her name. We are waiting for the recovery of the woman to find out the identification of the accused and the reason for the actual incident,” Dixit said.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Bihar: Man kills daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter three years after love marriage