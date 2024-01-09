Bihar: 70-year-old man beheaded in Muzaffarpur, police probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: 70-year-old man beheaded in Muzaffarpur

Bihar news: A 70-year-old man was found beheaded at his residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a police official said today (January 9).

The victim has been identified as Ram Pravesh Pandey, a native of Bahilwara Rupnathpur village under the Saraiya police station limits. Pandey's family members have claimed that after having dinner on Monday (January 8), he went to sleep.

When he did not wake up on Tuesday morning, they went into his room and found his dismembered body.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. We have called for a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to collect evidence. The matter is under investigation,” said Jay Prakash Singh, SHO of Saraiya police station.

